  iTunes 10.1 update goes live

If you wait for a software update long enough it will eventually turn up, that’s normally the rule of thumb with Apple software updates, and thankfully that's the case with its latest update iTunes 10.1.

The new update, which Apple fans have been waiting patiently for the last couple of days, is now available to download via the usual channels thanks to Apple pushing the button to make it available to all.

So what's new in iTunes 10.1?

Well you’ll get use of AirPlay to instantly and wirelessly stream videos from iTunes to the all-new Apple TV. You can already stream music, photos, and video from your computer to Apple TV, however with AirPlay you'll be able to stream it all from your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, too.

Apple says it's "so if you feel like watching a movie you have on one of your devices, you don’t need to rent or buy it again".

For those waiting for the iOS 4.2 update, iTunes 10.1 gives you the ability sync with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Oh, and there's a number of “important stability and performance improvements”, claims Apple. The 55MB update is available now.

Now all that's left to complete the latest round of software updates from the Cupertino-based company is that iOS 4.2 update itself.

Back to waiting for the update ticker to jump into action then.

Let us know how you get on with the new update in the comments below.