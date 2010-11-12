  iOS 4.2 delayed because of Wi-Fi bug?

The long running iOS 4.2 saga is set to continue if widespread reports in webland prove to be accurate.

Steve Jobs announced that the major update, which brings with it multitasking for the iPad, would be coming in November and the first murmurings that we heard suggested a date as early as 9 November.

Then, it was widely believed that the landing time for the software would be 6pm (UK time) on 12 November.

And now, due to an apparent Wi-Fi bug in the gold master build, the update is not expected to land until next week, with 16 November now being touted as the possible live date.

We're still hoping that it lands earlier than that. And spare a thought for our work experience boy. We've got him chained to a laptop in a darkened room, iPad plugged in, continuously clicking "check for updates" on iTunes.

