Apple Mac OS X 10.6.5 update goes live

It’s looking like a busy week for Apple when it comes to software updates, with the first of three hitting on Wednesday (10 November) evening.

While iPhone, iPod and iPad owners will have to wait until, most likely, Friday to get their update, Apple Snow Leopard (Mac OS X 10.6) users are the first to get it thanks to Apple pushing the latest build out via its automatic update service.

If your Mac isn’t recommending that you update, click on the Software Update link within OS X 10.6 and you’ll be told a 680MB patch, titled 10.6.5, is waiting for you to download and enjoy.

According to Apple, the 10.6.5 Update is recommended for all users running Mac OS X Snow Leopard and includes general operating system fixes that enhance the stability, compatibility and security of your Mac.

There are many fixes and improvements with 10.6.5 as it attempts to:

- improve reliability with Microsoft Exchange servers

- address performance of some image-processing operations in iPhoto and Aperture

- address stability and performance of graphics applications and games

- resolve a delay between print jobs

- address a printing issue for some HP printers connected to an AirPort Extreme

- resolve an issue when dragging contacts from Address Book to iCal

- address an issue where dragging an item from a stack causes the Dock to not automatically hide

- resolve an issue with Wikipedia information not displaying correctly in Dictionary

- improve performance of MainStage on certain Mac systems

- resolve spacing issues with OpenType fonts

- improve reliability with some Bluetooth braille displays

- resolve a VoiceOver issue when browsing some web sites with Safari 5

Downloaded it yet? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below...