iOS 4.2 apps start appearing in Apple App Store

Apps that claim to be iOS 4.2 compatible are starting to show in the Apple App Store, suggesting iPhone, iPod touch and iPad users shouldn’t have long to wait for the new operating system.

With rumours of an imminent iOS 4.2 release in the next couple of days from Apple, Pocket-lint has learnt that apps, such as the one from thetrainline, are stating that they are “iOS 4.2 compatible” and are already starting to show up in the Apple App store for users to download or update.

Although Apple hasn’t officially confirmed when the new iOS 4.2 update is coming, many believe that it will be sometime in the week starting 8 November.

Earlier in the week, Apple confirmed that the new iOS 4.2 update will fix a daylight saving bug that affected the UK last week and will hit the US on 7 November when its clocks go back.

