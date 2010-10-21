Apple ditches install DVD disc for install USB drive
Apple has moved to rid itself of DVDs altogether with the new MacBook Air, which was launched on Wednesday.
Steve Jobs announced the two new laptops, both without optical drives, at the company's "Back to Mac" event. However, with no DVD drives comes the issue of how to enable customers to re-install the operating system if something goes wrong?
Simple, supply the OS and a copy of iLife 11 on a USB drive in the box instead, and call it the MacBook Air Software Reinstall drive. And that's exactly what Apple is doing.
Will its new operating system, Apple OSX Lion, come on a USB drive stick instead of a DVD? Time will tell, but it looks like Apple is already making the first tentative steps to making that a reality.
Do you think Apple should ditch the install DVD once and for all? Let us know what you think in the comments below
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
Comments