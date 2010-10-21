  Apple ditches install DVD disc for install USB drive

Apple has moved to rid itself of DVDs altogether with the new MacBook Air, which was launched on Wednesday.

Steve Jobs announced the two new laptops, both without optical drives, at the company's "Back to Mac" event. However, with no DVD drives comes the issue of how to enable customers to re-install the operating system if something goes wrong?

Simple, supply the OS and a copy of iLife 11 on a USB drive in the box instead, and call it the MacBook Air Software Reinstall drive. And that's exactly what Apple is doing.

Will its new operating system, Apple OSX Lion, come on a USB drive stick instead of a DVD? Time will tell, but it looks like Apple is already making the first tentative steps to making that a reality.

