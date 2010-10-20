  1. Home
Apple to bring App Store to the Mac

One of the biggest things to come to the new version of Mac OS X , dubbed Lion, is a version of the Apple App Store. It won't quite be the same as the iTunes version, but it will allow users to download applications in as easy and simple a way.

"App Store will be the best place to get Mac apps", said Steve Jobs at the Back to the Mac event in the US. He was also keen to stress that the experience gained from running the store for iPhone and iPad over the last couple of years will stand the new version in good stead.

Apple vice president Craig Federighi agreed: "At the App Store, we've taken everything that users like about the iPhone, and brought it to the Mac".

Lion is expected to be released in summer of 2011, however, the Mac App Store will be live in 90 days: "We don't want to wait for Lion", said Jobs. "We've decided to put out the Mac App Store on Snow Leopard".

"And we're going to be accepting app submissions from developers as of November".

Something new to cane your broadband connection with.

