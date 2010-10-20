  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Jobs previews Apple Mac OS X Lion

|
1/25 Pocket-lint
Jobs previews Apple Mac OS X Lion

Steve Jobs described the preview of the next Mac OS X platform as the "entrée" for the Back to the Mac event.

But, there were still some juicy details regarding Lion, including a dedicated MacBook App Store.

Jobs described how Mac OS X Lion was inspired by iOS and brings with it all of the things that you love about your iPhone and your iPad.

Multi-touch gestures will be supported via the Magic Trackpad - Jobs said multi-touches don't work vertically, so no touchscreen support for your Mac just yet.

The App Store will be a Mac specific one, with all the usability of the current App Store, including top charts, free and paid apps, one touch downloading and the same 70/30 split for developers.

Apps are organised via a new Launchpad area, which is like the homescreen on your current iOS devices - bringing folders with it as well.

The Mac apps will have full screen support as well - a nice PDF book demo was given - and you can even keep full screen open and get back to your desktop with a gesture.

A new Mission Control area was also revealed which integrates your dock, dashboard, spaces and Launchpad.

Mac OS X Lion is due out in the summer of 2011, with Jobs saying that Apple is "on course".

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
  2. Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year
  3. What is Google Lens and how do you use it?
  4. Amazon Alexa skills for kids: New Lego, Pac-Man, and other skills go live
  5. Microsoft Build 2018: How to watch and what to expect
  1. Facebook's F8 event recap: All the announcements that matter
  2. What is Amazon Prime Book Box and how does it work?
  3. Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
  4. What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
  5. Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app

Comments