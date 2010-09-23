  Apple updates iWork

Apple has launched new versions of Keynote, Pages and Numbers for iWork on the the iPad.



The Pages update include the ability to copy documents to your MobileMe iDisk or a WebDAV service, along with support for opening .txt files from Mail, and the ability to group and ungroup objects.



Meanwhile, the Numbers update includes some of the same features as Pages along with the ability to export spreadsheets to Microsoft Excel in .XLS format, and you'll also now be able to open CSV files.



The update for Keynote brings with it a wide variety of improvements such as the ability to export presentations to Microsoft PowerPoint in .PPT format, as well as add new build animations. There's also improved reliability for importing presentations with large images.



The apps cost £5.99 each from iTunes, while the updates to version 1.2 are free.



