  iTunes App Store welcomes back GV Mobile +

Apple's relaxing of its iTunes App Store rules has meant that the US app store has been inundated with apps that were previously frowned upon.

That means GV Mobile + has hit the store.

If that name rings a bell, it's the Google Voice native application GV Mobile that will allow you (that's you in the US) be able to make calls on your iPhone via your Google Voice account without worrying about paying AT&T for your calls, just your data.

The apps makers recommend those who've been using the app via the Cydia store should "remove any Cydia based version you have installed as it may conflict with this version."

GV Mobile was originally denied approval in the iTunes App Store after Apple claimed it was too alike to its phone dial app.

Those concern is seems have disappeared and in are the ability, if you are in the US, to make free calls thanks to Google.