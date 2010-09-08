  Apple Game Center goes live with single compatible game

Apple, as promised, has rolled out iOS 4.1 for its iPhone and iPod touch devices on Wednesday evening, and with it Game Center.

The new service is the company's unique social gaming hub that, in Apple's own words, gives you "an out-of-the-box social gaming network for iPhone 4 and iPod touch."

The concept is that you "invite friends to join. Then totally crush them. Take a look at how your score ranks among your friends and other players of each game."

Sounds great doesn't it?

But, before you rush to see what games are available to challenge your friends, or as Apple puts it "crush them", you'll soon find that, well, none of your games are Game Center ready.

The new service has fallen foul of the same problems that troubled the launch of the iPhone 4 multitasking apps, in that developers have to add Game Center support for it to work.

While developers have had considerably longer than they did with multitasking to add the new feature, none bar one game is offering any Game Center features on the night of the launch.

The game?

Ms Pac-man, which will set you back $4.99 in the US and £2.99 in the UK.

According to Namco Bandai who has released the title, it's not only Game Center ready, but lets you play "one of the most popular video games in American arcade history!"

A classic yes, but surely you want to show how much better you are than your mates and followers at Doodle Jump, Flick Kick and Canabalt?

UPDATE: Apple's now updated the iTunes store to include some more games - here are the Top 10 Apple Game Center games so far.

What do you think? Does Game Center (sic) even rock your boat? Let us know in the comments below...