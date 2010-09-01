  Apple special event: Streaming live to fanboys

Usually when Apple puts on one of its launch events three things happen:

1. The crowd whoops and cheers everything Jobs and the gang say, no matter how mundane (the iPhone launch was on par with how a religious crowd would react to the Second Coming).

2. A number of tech-blogs and websites liveblog from the event, posting pictures and quotes as soon as they can get them uploaded.

3. The keynote is then packaged into a nice little QuickTime movie that hits the Apple website in the following days.

But things are due for a shake up this time (whooping will still be included, don't worry), with Apple confirming that it will be streaming the event live.

But there is a catch. The event will only be available on Apple devices.

You could argue that only people with Apple devices in the first place would be interested in the event, but it's still a crafty little idea from the Cupertino collective to omit non-fanboys from watching live.

The event will be available via HTTP Live Streaming, and you'll need a Mac running Safari on Mac OS X version 10.6 Snow Leopard, an iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 3.0 or higher, or an iPad.

The action kicks off at 6PM UK time and you can watch via www.apple.com.