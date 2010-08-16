iPhone 5: NFC capable?

Bookmakers have slashed the odds of the next generation iPhone including Near Field Technology after Apple appointed an NFC as "product manager for mobile commerce".

They haven't really, bookmakers don't take bets (or at least advertise the odds) of iPhone related topics - although we at Pocket-lint think they should. We'd lump a fiver on at 100/1 that Steve Jobs doesn't introduce the iPhone 5 wearing a turtle-neck.

But despite the fact you probably won't be able to bet on it, chances are that getting rid of your money in future using your next-gen iPhone could be much easier as a range services could be introduced as a result of Benjamin Vigier's appointment.

Vigier previously worked at NFC specialists Mobile Wallet and mFoundry as well as working within the NFC departments at Sandisk and a French telecoms company.

In the past Apple has filed a number of patents concerning NFC-based services, including a mobile payments system that debits money from either a pre-loaded credit card or directly from iTunes, an airline boarding pass app called iTravel, the Grab & Go app which makes for simple transferring of files between your Apple devices and an events ticket app.

Patents have also been filed directly for an NFC iPhone, iPod and games controller as well as business and marketing apps such as the iPay, iBuy and iCoupons ones.

NFC tech on board an iPhone (or any smartphone for that matter) makes sense. Especially when it points towards a number of ticket-less systems. And, if Apple allows third parties to use the tech within their apps then who-knows what the developer community will come up with?

So, it looks as if NFC systems are coming the way of the iPhone 5, but what else do you want to see on board? Let us know, using the comments below.