  iPad: Sold out at John Lewis already?

The DSG group's 6 week exclusivity period for the iPad might be up - but that doesn't mean that you're likely to be able to buy one from any other retailer than the ones that had the tablet from launch.

John Lewis went live with its iPad offerings just a day ago, and already there are suggestions that the retailer has already sold its initial stock.

A quick look on John Lewis' website shows that the only two models advertised as being available are the two 64GB varieties - all of the others have a note underneath saying "Email me when in stock".

The 64GB versions are listed as "More than 10" available, which doesn't sound too promising - we recommend getting in quick if you really have a burning desire to get an iPad from John Lewis.

Of course, you could always just pop into the Apple Store, Currys, PC World or Best Buy. Or get one online from Apple.

It's the same tablet on sale after all - although you won't get that smug satisfaction you get with John Lewis.