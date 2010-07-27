Apple censors raunchy titles from iBooks chart

Blonde and Wet: The Complete Story, a novella by British author Carl East, is apparently one of the best selling titles in Apple's iBooks Store. There are even reports that at one point, it was the best-selling ebook for Apple's Kindle Store rival.

But Apple don't want you to know that - all traces of pornographic material, or anything remotely smutty have been removed from the iBooks charts.

The titles remain however, and East's titles (of which there are many) will cost you around 49p each.

Apple has made it clear in the past that it doesn't like porn. No apps in the App Store show anything too risqué, and that's not likely to change in the near future.

However, the sexy stories remain in the iBooks Store, they are just not displayed in the charts.

We downloaded a couple for research purposes and contrary to what you might think they are actually charming little tales, where you embark on an emotional roller-coaster with an, often tragic, protagonist who is usually just trying to find her way in what is a confusing and scary world.

Actually, we're lying - they're just grubby little stories like you'd find in Fiesta or Penthouse. But hey, Carl East has got to make a living.

