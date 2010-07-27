  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple censors raunchy titles from iBooks chart

|
1/2  
Apple censors raunchy titles from iBooks chart
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Blonde and Wet: The Complete Story, a novella by British author Carl East, is apparently one of the best selling titles in Apple's iBooks Store. There are even reports that at one point, it was the best-selling ebook for Apple's Kindle Store rival.

But Apple don't want you to know that - all traces of pornographic material, or anything remotely smutty have been removed from the iBooks charts.

The titles remain however, and East's titles (of which there are many) will cost you around 49p each.

Apple has made it clear in the past that it doesn't like porn. No apps in the App Store show anything too risqué, and that's not likely to change in the near future.

However, the sexy stories remain in the iBooks Store, they are just not displayed in the charts.

We downloaded a couple for research purposes and contrary to what you might think they are actually charming little tales, where you embark on an emotional roller-coaster with an, often tragic, protagonist who is usually just trying to find her way in what is a confusing and scary world.

Actually, we're lying - they're just grubby little stories like you'd find in Fiesta or Penthouse. But hey, Carl East has got to make a living.

Do you think Apple is right to delete the porn titles from the iBooks charts? Maybe you think they should be removed from iBooks completely. Give us your thoughts using the comments below.

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments