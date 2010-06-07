  Apple Safari 5 adds Safari Reader gets faster

It was rumoured before the keynote, it didn't make the keynote, but that doesn't mean it isn't real.

Apple, under the mass of news about the iPhone 4, has announced a new version of its browser Safari 5.

As predicted, the new version brings with it Safari Reader for reading articles on the web without distraction, a 30 per cent performance increase over Safari 4, and the ability to choose Google, Yahoo! or Bing as the search service powering the browser's search field.

Available for both Mac and Windows, Safari 5 includes improved developer tools and supports more than a dozen new HTML5 technologies as well.

Safari Reader, says Apple, make it easy to read single and multipage articles on the web by presenting them in a new, scrollable view without any additional content or clutter.

When Safari 5 detects an article, users can click on the Reader icon in the Smart Address Field to display the entire article for clear, uninterrupted reading with options to enlarge, print or send via email.

Safari 5 is available for both Mac OS X and Windows as a free download at www.apple.com/safari. However, at the time of writing, Apple has yet to update the site to the new version.