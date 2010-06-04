Apple demos power of HTML5

Apple has created a showcase for HTML5 on its website showing users what tomorrow's web will offer.

The move, the latest in the on-going feud between Apple and Adobe, allows users of Apple's Safari browser to see how the new programming language will work and change the way we view the Internet.

There are 7 demos in total showing you everything from embedded video content to picture galleries, audio, and playing with typography and even playing games, plus a further 7 demos elsewhere on the Web.

"Every new Apple mobile device and every new Mac — along with the latest version of Apple’s Safari web browser — supports web standards including HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript", cites Apple on the showcase page before boldly going on to say that "Standards aren’t add-ons to the web. They are the web".

Strange then that while Apple says "These web standards are open, reliable, highly secure, and efficient", they're currently only working on its browser, with Chrome and Firefox users told to download Safari in order to see what HTML5 in action.

Oh, and if you are wondering, the page does work on the iPhone and iPad.

Check out our quick guide to HTML5 explaining what it's all about and some great demos you can try on any HTML5 enabled browser.