  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Jobs turns up at Apple Store iPad launch

|
1/2  
Jobs turns up at Apple Store iPad launch
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

His Holiness the Jobs turned up at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, CA, to bless the Easter Sunday Crowds who'd queued up to buy his iPad.

There was no speech or welcome form the Apple supremo and, given his slightly more casual than usual look, it seems he was down at his local branch to see some of the glory of himself as over 700,000 units, of what really ought to be referred to as the Moses Tablet, left the shelves on opening weekend.

He appears be wearing a black and grey hoodie over the top of his faithful polo neck and a slightly less dressy pair of blue jeans above the apparently one and only set of grey New Balance trainers. That's living the dream for you.

PopularIn Apps
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Best budgeting apps: 4 apps to take control of your finances
Comments