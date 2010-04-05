Jobs turns up at Apple Store iPad launch

His Holiness the Jobs turned up at the Apple Store in Palo Alto, CA, to bless the Easter Sunday Crowds who'd queued up to buy his iPad.

There was no speech or welcome form the Apple supremo and, given his slightly more casual than usual look, it seems he was down at his local branch to see some of the glory of himself as over 700,000 units, of what really ought to be referred to as the Moses Tablet, left the shelves on opening weekend.

He appears be wearing a black and grey hoodie over the top of his faithful polo neck and a slightly less dressy pair of blue jeans above the apparently one and only set of grey New Balance trainers. That's living the dream for you.