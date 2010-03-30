  1. Home
Apple's app store comes to Facebook

You can now get Apple apps from Facebook in a move that is sure to propel the sales of apps even further.

Vitrue, a Facebook developer, has teamed up with Apple to allow people to browse the store from the social networking site and then share app recommendations with friends.

"To create the page and its custom components, Vitrue worked with the iTunes team at Apple to provide strategic guidance, creative design, solution development and account management", explains Vitrue in a blog post.

The launch of the App Store Facebook page comes off the heals of the success of the iTunes Facebook page, also powered by Vitrue, which has grown to over 3.2 million fans in less than 10 months.

More advanced features will be added to the App Store page within the coming months to help fans sort through the virtual mountain of apps and easily discover what their friends like. 

Users can already preview apps via an Apple website as well as check out the latest apps via iTunes. 

