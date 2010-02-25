  Apple iTunes store sells its 10th billion download

Apple has announced that its customers have downloaded 10,000,000,0000 (10bn) iTunes tracks since the store first opened in 2003.

In what the company called "One huge milestone for music" the Cupertino based company offered shoppers the chance to win a vast chunk of cash to buy music, videos, and apps in order to lure thousands of customers into the iTunes store.

"iTunes changed the way you buy music, making songs and albums available for download, day or night. Seven years later, we’re about to celebrate our biggest milestone for music, yet — 10 billion songs downloaded", said Apple on its website in the run up to the milestone.

The 10 billionth song, “Guess Things Happen That Way” by Johnny Cash, was purchased by Louie Sulcer of Woodstock, Georgia.

What are the most downloaded tracks around the globe?

According to Apple Black Eyed Peas is the most popular band with two tracks in the top twenty, while Lady Gaga is the most popular artist with three tracks as well; showing the huge popularity of the service in later years.