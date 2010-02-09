Apple releases Aperture 3
Apple has introduced Aperture 3, the next release of its photo editing and management software, for which it claims over 200 new features with the boast that "Aperture 3 makes it even easier and faster to organise large photo libraries".
These new features include "Faces, Places and Brushes" that build on the Faces and Places features introduced in iPhoto '09 while "Brushes" lets users paint image adjustments and effects onto parts of a photo, and "Adjustment Presets" applies professional photo effects "with just one click".
There's also "stunning" new slideshows that let you share your work by weaving together photos, audio, text and HD video, says Apple.
"Millions of people love using iPhoto to organise, edit and share their digital photos", said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior VP of worldwide product marketing.
"Aperture 3 is designed for both professionals who edit and manage massive libraries of photos and iPhoto users who want to take their photos further with easy-to-use tools such as Brushes and Adjustment Presets".
Aperture 3 is available through both the online and retail Apple Stores for £169 while existing Aperture users can upgrade for £79.
- Facebook: Cambridge Analytica harvested millions more profiles
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- 28 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence
- Best tech easter eggs: Hidden features in Snapchat, Facebook, and more
- Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X
- Apple Business Chat in iOS 11.3: What is it and how does it work?
- 43 accidentally hilarious image searches that are sure to make you chortle
Comments