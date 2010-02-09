  Apple releases Aperture 3

Apple has introduced Aperture 3, the next release of its photo editing and management software, for which it claims over 200 new features with the boast that "Aperture 3 makes it even easier and faster to organise large photo libraries".



These new features include "Faces, Places and Brushes" that build on the Faces and Places features introduced in iPhoto '09 while "Brushes" lets users paint image adjustments and effects onto parts of a photo, and "Adjustment Presets" applies professional photo effects "with just one click".



There's also "stunning" new slideshows that let you share your work by weaving together photos, audio, text and HD video, says Apple.



"Millions of people love using iPhoto to organise, edit and share their digital photos", said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior VP of worldwide product marketing.



"Aperture 3 is designed for both professionals who edit and manage massive libraries of photos and iPhoto users who want to take their photos further with easy-to-use tools such as Brushes and Adjustment Presets".



Aperture 3 is available through both the online and retail Apple Stores for £169 while existing Aperture users can upgrade for £79.