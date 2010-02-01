Flickr user and LEGO genius jmenomeno has recreated the Apple iPad in colourful building bricks.
"I saw the presentation, and after a day or so, I was really curious about its size. So I went to the Apple site and found the dimensions, and decided to build a form study. The dimensions match as close as possible, and took a few hours of straight building", says jmenomeno of the project, more of which can be viewed online.
The to-scale LEGO version follows an option for jailbroken iPhone owners to recreate iPad looks on their iPhone. It's a while until the device will be available so what's next from those excitable Apple fanboys, we wonder? We will keep you posted.
Apple iPad gets recreated in LEGO
