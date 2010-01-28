  iWork software for the Apple iPad detailed

Perhaps in order to try and make the cost of the iPad justifiable, Apple has announced specially created versions of its iWork productivity software that will launch alongside the device.



As with the Mac OS versions, and rather than just relying on Notes for word processing, there's Pages, while Numbers offers spreadsheet functionality and Keynote has you covered for presentations.



With the iPad's multitouch interface and no physical keyboard, it's no surprise Apple says the software has been "completely redesigned for iPad".



As well as creating new docs, users will be able to import iWork '09 and Microsoft Office documents and send documents in iWork 09 and PDF formats.



Keynote is said to get "custom graphic styles, elegantly designed themes, stunning animations and effects, and powerful new features designed just for iPad".



"Pages has everything you need to create beautiful documents, including Apple-designed templates and easy-to-use formatting tools", says Apple while Numbers claims to let you create "compelling, attractive" spreadsheets in minutes.



The three iWorks elements will be available separately for $9.99 each, UK pricing has yet to be confirmed.