  Apple planning web-based iTunes?

Since acquiring Lala, there's been plenty of talk about the future of one of Apple's flagship apps, iTunes. According to sources quoted in the Wall St Journal, that future is in the cloud.

"People familiar with the matter" have been cited as saying that Apple will be taking iTunes to the web, making your music accessible anywhere with a web connection. If the functionality matches Lala's, that would mean that anyone would be able to pay 10 cents to stream a track forever, whenever they want.

An Apple tie-in would invariably see access to that library extended to the iPhone, iPod touch and perhaps the mythical Apple tablet. Would you pay the equivalent of 10 cents per track to have your music streamed forever? Or do you prefer Spotify's monthly £10 option for all-you-can-eat?

