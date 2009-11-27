  3 offers MiFi and iPod touch contract bundles

3, that does not offer Apple's iPhone, has announced it is to bundle its wireless connectivity MiFi device with the iPod touch on a pay monthly tariff.



3's MiFi gadget will connect the 'pod to the Internet to browse websites, download music and apps or send emails while you're out and about.



"The iPod touch offers a really great browsing experience, but as with so many devices with Wi-Fi capabilities, the internet function rarely gets used because hotspots are so hard to come by", Charlotte Blanchard, director of products and services at 3, said.



"Now with MiFi on 3, iPod touch users can get wireless internet whenever they want on the network that's designed and built for the mobile internet".



Pricing for the MiFi and the iPod touch comes in at £23 a month for a 2-year contract. The tariff offers 5GB of internet access, which 3 says is good for 72 hours of browsing, 800 songs and 400 applications.



