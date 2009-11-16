  Apple wins copyright infringement case against Psystar

Apple has won the first stage of its legal battle against Psystar, the company that offers PCs running Apple's Mac operating system, in a recent Californian court ruling.



Although there's still outstanding breach of contract, trademark infringement, and unfair competition issues to be sorted, as well as a related lawsuit to go through the Florida court system, the court has agreed with Apple's main argument of copyright infringement against Psystar, which does not bode well for Psystar's wider defence.



Engadget has a detailed look at the charges and how the court ruled on each point, but basically this round of legal fun sees Psystar guilty of illegally copying, modifying, and distributing Apple's Mac OS X.

The results of the related complaints, and just how much Psystar is going to be ordered to pay Apple in damages is yet to be seen, but we'll keep you posted.