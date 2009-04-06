  Amazon MP3 hits 5 million tracks milestone

The Amazon.co.uk MP3 store has hit the five million tracks offered milestone since its launch in December 2008, the etailer has announced.

To celebrate Amazon is now offering a selection of over 100 top-selling MP3 tracks for 29p per track.

"Our aim is to always offer the lowest prices and the most comprehensive choice", said Julian Monaghan, head of music buying at Amazon.co.uk.

"Since our launch just four months ago, we have been presenting our customers with some great deals on MP3s whilst rapidly expanding our catalogue and we will continue to do so going forward".

Previous offers have included £3 albums and 59p tracks, but the new offer lowers the price even further.

29p tracks include Lady Gaga "Poker Face", Flo Rida "Right Round", Lily Allen "The Fear" and The Prodigy "Omen".