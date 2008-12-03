Amazon's MP3 store gets mysteriously quiet UK launch
With an inexplicably silent debut, Amazon has made its MP3 download store live in the UK. Following months of speculation and rumour as to when the UK might see the launch of the DRM-free music store, the company's site is now quietly offering the service.
The MP3 page on the etailer's website reads: "Welcome to our new MP3 music downloads store - we have millions of songs and albums and are adding thousands more every day".
Amazon's musical downloads - numbering three million from all the big record labels - are in the 256 kbps MP3 format, so can be played on almost all digital music players, including iPods, and are offered DRM-free, so can legally be copied across the different devices a user owns.
In what will be a threat to iTunes' business in the run up to Christmas, the store appears to have launched with some rather nicely priced offers that include singles priced at 59p and a whole host of top albums for £3.
These currently include Only By The Night, by Kings of Leon, Coldplay and Take That's latest offerings, Sam's Town from The Killers, and for those with more sedate tastes, Leonard Cohen's Various Positions and The Best of Glen Campbell.
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- Those exclusive Snapchat Lenses for iPhone X users have arrived
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
Comments