Amazon fixes video on demand flaw
Days after journos over a Reuters exposed a flaw in its video download service which meant free movies for web surfer, Amazon has taken action.
The problem was caused by a security flaw in Adobe's server software, which is used by the likes of Amazon to deliver content to customers for its video on demand service.
It allowed surfer to use tools, freely available on the internet, like the Replay Media Catcher from Applian Technologies, to "catch" full versions of movies just from watching a preview.
Reuters is now reporting that Amazon has fixed the issue by adopting an encryption tool made by none other than Adobe.
Amazon is not commenting while Adobe is continuing to insist that there are no security issues with the Flash Media Server.
