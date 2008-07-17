Amazon to launch "Video on Demand" service
It's being reported that Amazon.com is due to imminently announce a new online store for TV shows and movies called Amazon Video on Demand.
Said to be a streaming service, rather than an Unbox-style download offering, an article in the New York Times says it will launch on a beta invite basis this summer, before being opened up to all US consumers.
Amazon has also done a deal with Sony to place its internet video store on the Sony Bravia line of high-definition TVs, and will look for other manufacturer partnerships too, the rumours state.
Apparently, the service will not offer Disney or ABC content owing to their close relationships with rival Apple.
