  Amazon offers "disc on demand" service

Amazon.com, Sony BMG and EMI Music have announced that they will bring back the music of hundreds of "highly coveted" out-of-print albums on CD through CreateSpace's "Disc on Demand" service that will be offered via Amazon.com.

Formerly out-of-print albums now available to Amazon customers include "Hatari Soundtrack" by Henry Mancini, "Earthquake Weather" by Joe Strummer and "Motorcade of Generosity" by Cake as well as albums from the legendary Blue Note catalog, such as "Telepathy" by Bill Stewart, "Foreign Intrigue" by Tony Williams and "Carryin' On" by Grant Green.

Like the book printing services of a similar nature, the new CDs will be manufactured on-demand and shipped when customers place an order.

"This is an exciting day for music fans and Amazon customers. Through our partnerships with SONY BMG and EMI music, Amazon customers have an even greater selection of music to choose from today", said Peter Faricy, vice president of music and movies at Amazon.com.

"CreateSpace 'Disc on Demand' is not only making out-of-print albums available once again, but it's also enabling digital-only titles and international titles that haven't been released in the U.S. to be made available on CD. Music lovers and artists can now share and discover new music more easily on Amazon."