TrekStor launches 1.8-inch DataStation microdisk
TrekStor has launched a pocket-sized hard disk, the DataStation microdisk, that measures 9 x 5.7 x 0.64cm, and is available with 20, 80 or 120GB of storage capacity.
The 1.8-inch hard disk does not need an external power supply, comes delivered with software for easy backups and can be password protected.
Weighing between 65 and 75 grams with an aluminium case, the disk is pre-formatted for immediate use and comes with Nero BackItUp 2 Essentials, which allows users to save individual files or entire drives immediately at the press of a button. The software also works to reduce the backed up data by compressing it on the fly.
The DataStation microdisk comes complete with a USB 2.0 cable, the software-CD and user manual. Prices are £69 (20 GB), £119 (80GB) and £149 (120 GB), available from Amazon.
