  Amazon launches "Prime" service in the UK

If you thought "1-Click" was dangerous for your credit card - just wait 'til you hear what Amazon has lined up for the UK...

The popular "Prime" service - that offers unlimited Free One-Day delivery with no minimum order requirements for Amazon products (rather than marketplace sellers) is going to be introduced in the UK.

The service will ask an annual membership of £49, will also provide member-exclusive discounts on Express Delivery and can be shared with up to four family members living in the same household.

In addition to Free One-Day delivery, Amazon Prime members get an exclusive discount on Evening Delivery if they live in London or strangely Birmingham which provides same day service on orders placed before 11:30am.

The service is well and up and running in the States and Japan, for the cost of $79, and has been one of the reasons attributed to Amazon's recent growth.

Launched just before Amazon's busy Christmas rush, its sure to have the same effect here in the UK.