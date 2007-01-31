  Amazon customers show boring side with 2006 top 10s

Amazon.co.uk has revealed that in 2006 its average UK shopper is actually rather boring, listening to indie rock, relaxing watching DVD box sets of their favourite TV shows and reading books that improved their minds.

They also abandoned violent video games in favour of family-friendly entertainment, became obsessed with cooking, bought TV tie-in toys, and realised that the one item they couldn’t live without was their memory card.

Amazon shoppers in 2006 were also into going "portable" with consumers turning to the online retailer to whether it be on a memory card or an iPod.

According to Amazon, "It all points toward a growth in what trendspotters are calling 'Life Caching' - human beings (fueled by a need for self-worth, validation, control, vanity, even immortality) love to collect and store possessions, memories, experiences, in order to create personal histories, mementoes of their lives, or just to keep track for practical reasons".

The rather boring top 10 consumer electronics sold were:

1. ByteStore 1GB USB 2.0 High Speed Dataferry Flash Drive

2. Apple iPod – 30GB - Black

3. Viking 1GB Secure Digital Memory Card

4. Compacks Multi-Region DVD Player

5. Kingston Technology 1GB Data Traveler USB Flash Pen Drive

6. SanDisk Cruzer Micro 1GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive

7. Digiview Freeview Digital Terrestrial Receiver

8. Digital My Book 250GB Essential USB 2.0 External Hard Drive

9. Kingston Technology 2GB USB 2.0 Flash Pen Drive

10. ByteStore 2GB USB 2.0 High Speed Dataferry Flash Drive

Meanwhile the most popular game was Dr Kawashima's Brain Training on the Nintendo DS which grabbed the top-sellers spot last year suggesting that Amazon's customer base is older rather than younger.

The top 10 Videogames sold on the site were:

1. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? (Nintendo DS)

2. Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PS2)

3. The Sims 2: Pets (PC DVD)

4. FIFA 07 (PS2)

5. Animal Crossing: Wild World (Nintendo DS)

6. The Sims 2: Open for Business Expansion Pack (PC CD)

7. New Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo DS)

8. Football Manager 2007 (PC CD)

9. Pro Evolution Soccer 6 (PS2)

10. The Sims 2 (PC/DVD)