Amazon.co.uk site down

The Amazon.co.uk is currently down with the company's .co.uk address stating:

“An error occurred when we tried to process your request. We're working on the problem and expect to resolve it shortly. Please note that if you were trying to place an order, it will not have been processed at this time. Please try again later. We apologise for the inconvenience. Click here to return to the Amazon.co.uk home page”

Trouble is, when you try to click here it brings you back to the same page. Some readers emailed in suggesting the site was slowing down earlier this morning, before it eventually stopped customers accessing the site.

The news won't be well received by its founder Jeff Bezos, who is hoping for strong sales in the run up to Christmas as the company tries to recoup a hefty share price drop last week.

Amazon.co.uk wasn't available for comment.

UPDATE: The site is now back up and in glorious Christmas colours perhaps implying that the downtime was due to an upload error when implementing the new welcome page look and feel.