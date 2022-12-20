Pocket-lint has detailed how to find lists - including wish lists - that someone has shared with you, and we tell you how to request access to a list.

With the holidays upon us, you're probably making use of Amazon's list feature, which allows you to keep track of different products offered on the site that you may want to buy. You can create multiple lists and use them for whatever purpose you see fit, including sharing them with others. In fact, maybe your child or loved one has created a wish list on Amazon. If you're wondering how to locate this list in order to streamline your shopping this year, there is something you should know: You can't find someone's list on Amazon unless they've shared it with you.

Pocket-lint has detailed how to find lists - including wish lists - that someone has shared with you, and we tell you how to request access to a list if you're not seeing it show up.

How to find someone's Amazon wish list

To be clear, there is no official "wish list" feature on Amazon. The online retailer simply offers a "List" feature, which users can leverage to make their own wish lists for birthdays, holidays, and what have you. If you want to see a friend's Amazon list or holiday wish list, you must message them to ask them to share it. You can do this from the Amazon website or the mobile app.

Finding a friend's list

To find your friend's Amazon wishlist from Amazon's website, simply go here: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/friends. You will need to sign in to your account. You can then toggle between Your Friends' Lists and Your Lists. Alternatively, from the Amazon app, go to your profile (person icon in the nav bar), then tap Your Lists, and select the Your Friends' Lists tab. It's that easy.

Requesting access to a friend's list

If you're not seeing a specific list from someone in Your Friends' Lists section, then you need to request access to that list. From Amazon's site, go here: www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/friends. On the Friends' Lists tab, you will see something that asks you to send a message to a friend to ask them to share their Amazon List with you. Select Email this message, then enter your friend's email address, and send the message. You can choose Copy message instead. Once you receive a link to your friend's list, you can save it in the Your Friends section to browse later.

Alternatively, from the Amazon app, go to your profile (person icon in the nav bar), then tap Your Lists, and select the Your Friends' Lists tab. Again, you will see something that asks you to send a message to a friend to ask them to share their Amazon List with you. Select Email this message, then enter your friend's email address, and send the message.

Can you search for a friend's wish list?

No. Amazon doesn't allow users to search for lists. You can only see your lists or lists that have been specifically shared with you.

Want to know more?

Amazon has a support page here that details everything you need to know about lists - including how to create and use them - if you'd like to know more about how they work.