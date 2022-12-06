(Pocket-lint) - If you're new to Amazon or haven't shopped with the online retailer in a while, you might need a quick reminder on how to locate your orders so that you can track your packages and see exactly where they are in their delivery journey. It's really easy to do this from the Amazon website and mobile app. Here's how - step by step - no matter which device you use.

How to track your Amazon order

Wondering where your packages were delivered or if they're still en route? Simply track your order through Amazon itself. You'll need your Amazon account credentials to do this -- because you need to actually log in to the Amazon website or mobile app to see your order history and tracking information. (See Amazon's support page here if you need help resetting your account password.)

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Amazon website

Login to Amazon.com on your desktop or mobile web browser. Go to Your Orders page. Go to the order you want to track. Select Track Package next to your order. Select See all updates to view delivery updates.

Amazon mobile app

Open the latest version of the Amazon app for iOS or Android. Sign into your account. Tap the Profile button at the bottom of your screen. Tap the Your Orders button at the top of your screen. Go to the order you want to track. Select Track Package next to your order. Select See all updates to view delivery updates.

Why are there no delivery updates or tracking details?

Depending on the shipping method you chose, the tracking information might not be visible immediately. Amazon also said some packages, such as standard international deliveries, aren't trackable. If you're looking for other reasons as to why tracking information might not be available, Amazon has a support page for "Missing Tracking Information" that might be able to help.

Is your package late?

If the estimated delivery date for your package come and gone and your tracking info hasn't changed, Amazon said you should still allow an additional day or two for the package to be delivered. It also listed recommended actions on its "Late Deliveries" support page.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

Is your package missing?

If your package shows as delivered but you haven't yet received it, go to Amazon's "Find a Missing Package" support page for help.

How to contact the carrier of your packages

If you want to contact the carrier delivering your package, refer to their contact details on Amazon's Carrier Contact Information page.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.