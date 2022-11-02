Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Prime members can now access all of Amazon Music ad-free, but there's a catch

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has unlocked its entire Amazon Music library for Prime members to listen to without ads and at no additional cost. However, there's a caveat - you can only either shuffle play the expanded line-up of tracks, or explore the curated all-access playlists.

Technically, the update opens up 100 millions songs for Amazon Prime members to listen to - up from around two million before. It also includes ad-free access to podcasts. But, you will still need an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription if you want unrestricted playback options on the entire library in HD quality, or UHD quality and spatial audio tracks.

Amazon Music Unlimited costs an additional £8.99 for Prime members in the UK, $9.99 for US Prime members. There is a 30-day trial period for all new subscribers.

"When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of two million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time," said the vice-president of Amazon Music, Steve Boom.

"We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can't wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalog of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership."

The expanded catalogue is available to all Amazon Prime members across the mutiple Amazon Music apps and platforms now.

