How to easily cancel your Audible subscription

(Pocket-lint) - Audible is fun - until you find yourself with no time to listen to audiobooks and suddenly realise you should probably just cancel your subscription to the audiobook service. But, to cancel your subscription, you'll first have to remember how you signed up for Audible in the first place. Was it through the Audible iOS app, Audible Google Play app, or Audible.com? Once you forget that bit out, it's simple and quick to cancel your Audible subscription. Here is everything you need to know.

How to cancel your Audible subscription

How did you sign up for Audible? Whichever way, that's what you must go through to cancel your Audible subscription.

Audible app for iPhone and iPad

To cancel an Audible iOS membership, follow the steps below:

Open the Audible app on your iPhone or iPad. Make sure you are signed into your Account with the paid subscription. Click or tap the Contact Us button at the bottom of the page to let us know how we can help! To cancel an iOS app membership, follow the steps below: Open the Settings app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Tap "your name".

Tap Subscriptions. (Don't see "Subscriptions"? Tap "iTunes & App Stores" instead. Then tap your Apple ID, tap View Apple ID, sign in, and scroll to Subscriptions.)

Tap the subscription that you want to manage.

Tap Cancel Subscription. (Don't see Cancel Subscription? The subscription is already canceled and won't renew.)

Audible app for Android phones

To cancel an Audible Google Play membership, follow the steps below:

Open the Audible app on your Android device. Make sure you are signed into your Account with the paid subscription. Tap on your Profile Picture in the top right to open the Profile Menu. Tap Payments and Subscriptions, and then tap Subscriptions. Locate Audible and tap Cancel Subscription.

Audible.com

If your membership isn’t managed through Apple Google Play, or Audible doesn't appear under subscriptions on your iPhone or Android device, you can cancel by visiting the account details section on the Audible website.

Go to Audible.com Click or tap Account Details and log in with your account information. Click or tap on Cancel membership under the text box with your membership information. Choose the reason for cancellation and follow the instructions. After, you will receive an email confirmation.

Want to know more?

Check out Audible's support page if you'd like step-by-step instructions just in case you've ran into an issue and need help troubleshooting.

