Amazon takes on the meerkats with own online insurance store

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is to launch its own insurance store soon, which will offer UK customers the ability to purchase home insurance directly through its retail site rather than individual insurers or comparison services, such as Compare the Market or Go Compare.

It has partnered with three UK insurance companies so customers can pick a quote they like. Ageas UK, Co-op, and LV= General Insurance have signed on for the launch, while others could be added in time.

Amazon will also give customers a £10 gift card with insurance purchases.

The Amazon Insurance Store will be available from the end of the year. It has created a dedicated webpage to check out more information in the build up.

"Shopping online for home insurance is a well-established experience, and our goal is to exceed customers' expectations when it comes to the Amazon Insurance Store," said Amazon's general manager of European payment products, Jonathan Feifs.

He also hinted that home insurance could be just the start of the products on offer: "This initial launch is just the beginning - we’ll continue to innovate and make refinements."

We also wonder whether it could link its insurance services with smart home products on the site, maybe offer discounts on the likes of Ring and Blink security cameras, for example.

No matter the insurer, all policies available through Amazon will start with the same level of cover, which it is calling the "Amazon Standard of Cover". This will incorporate the most common cover based on research on UK home insurance claims.

Customers can take this cover as it stands, or include extras onto their policy. All they have to do is fill in a quote questionaire on Amazon when the service launches in the next couple of months.

Writing by Rik Henderson.