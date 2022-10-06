(Pocket-lint) - Sometimes we make purchasing decisions that we regret. It's OK. This is a judgment-free zone. Or perhaps maybe you bought something on Amazon but then found it cheaper over at Best Buy.

Read: Prime Early Access Sale: Everything you need to know

Whatever the reason may be, just know it's easy to cancel an Amazon order. There is one catch, however: You can only cancel physical items if they haven't entered the shipping process. So, your window for being able to cancel an order varies. We recommend canceling it as quickly as possible, or else you may have to wait for it to arrive and then return it (if it's eligible to be returned, that is). So, let's get you canceling your Amazon order before it's too late.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Canceling an Amazon order takes just a few steps and can be done in no time at all. Here's how.

How to cancel your Amazon order

Physical items

If you want to cancel an order for physical items you've recently purchased on Amazon, follow these steps:

Go to the Your Orders page. Select the order you want to cancel. Select Cancel items. You may see Request Cancellation for seller orders.

If you no longer see Request Cancellation, contact the seller for instructions.

Go to Contact Third-Party Sellers. Select the check box of the item that you want to remove from the order. To cancel the entire order, select all of the items. Select Cancel selected items in this order when finished.

Note: After Step 3, you may see Request Cancellation for seller orders. If you no longer see Request Cancellation, contact the seller for instructions. Go to Contact Third-Party Sellers.

Digital orders

If you want to cancel a digital item that you've ordered, such as a subscription, that's a different process.

Go to the Your Memberships and Subscriptions page. Then, select Manage Subscription next to the subscription you'd like to cancel. Select the link under Advance Controls. The main subscription page will open. From there, you can end your subscription.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video: How to cancel your channel and app subscriptions

Can you cancel an order from the Amazon app?

Yes, but you can't cancel digital orders in the app. To cancel an order for physical items, follow these steps:

Open the Amazon mobile app. Tap the Me Tab icon (second from left in the navigation bar). Your Orders. Select the order you want to cancel. If you don't see the item that you want to cancel, tap Show more items. Cancel Item. Tap Cancel checked items.

Can you cancel an Amazon order after it ships?

No. But you may be able to return it once you receive it. See Amazon's support page for how to initiate a return.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

Pocket-lint has a separate guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime. Like canceling an order, it's very easy.

Want to know more?

Amazon has the following support pages with more details:

Pocket-lint also has this handy guide on Amazon if you'd like to master the retail site: Amazon tips and tricks: Best shopping hacks to know.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.