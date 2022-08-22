(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has reportedly scrapped plans to roll out extra Amazon Fresh stores in the UK.

The retailer is alleged to have abandoned talks on renting extra sites for its cashier-less shops, after existing outlets have failed to meet expectations.

-

The checkout-free technology had proved successful in the US, under the brand Amazon Go, but the grocery stores opened around London have reported "lacklustre sales", claims the Times.

It has forced Amazon to reconsider the rollout in the country.

Amazon Fresh stores started to open in the UK in 2021, but the country has since entered a period of economic uncertainty. Rising prices, especially on foodstuffs, has meant that shoppers have been more reticent to spend their hard earned cash on anything but essentials.

Amazon is thought to have put its expansion plans on hold but may well revisit the idea a year from now.

Amazon Fresh / Go offers a cashier-less shopping experience whereby the visitor just needs to log into their Amazon account on entry, then place items in a basket. They will be charged for the purchases automatically on exiting the shop without needing to scan or visit a checkout point.

There are several sites available in London especially, including Camden Town.

Writing by Rik Henderson.