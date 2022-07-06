US Amazon Prime members get Grubhub Plus for free

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has further expanded the benefits it offers Prime members by giving its US subscribers access to Grubhub Plus at no extra cost for a year.

The food delivery service's membership gets you free delivery on orders over $12, and normally costs $9.99 monthly, so could make for a nice saving if you're a Grubhub user.

Once that year-long free period is up, you will start getting charged for the service, and anytime you cancel Amazon Prime it will also cancel Grubhub Plus, so you won't be able to take out a month of Prime to get the full year for free.

Amazon offers a very similar tie-in with Deliveroo Plus in the UK, so it clearly sees these delivery savings as a USP that is convincing people to stick with or take out Amazon Prime memberships.

There are a few other benefits to Grubhub Plus including occasional exclusive discounts and even free food if you're lucky, so if you're a Prime subscriber in the US this will be one to take advantage of in the next year.

You can activate the Grubhub offer to claim your free year by heading to the relevant page on Amazon - right here, in fact.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.