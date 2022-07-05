(Pocket-lint) - Amazon's free video streaming service, Freevee, is now available on devices running Android TV or Google TV in the UK.

That includes smart TVs from Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, and Sharp. It is also available on dedicated Android TV boxes, such as the Nvidia Shield, and Chromecast with Google TV.

All you have to do is download the newly-available Freevee app.

It will also launch for Android mobile devices later this month.

Freevee launched in the UK earlier this year under the name IMDb TV. It was rebranded in May.

Originally part of the Prime Video app and web experience, dedicated Freevee applications have been rolling out for multiple devices across the UK in recent times. It is already available as a separate app on many devices in the US.

If your smart TV does not yet have Freevee, you can still find its content within the Prime Video app.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 March 2022 This is a better way to browse the web.

Freevee is an ad-supported streaming service with a large amount of free-to-view TV shows and movies. Like Amazon's paid Prime Video service, it also has its own "Original" content, such as the spin-off series Bosch: Legacy.

New exclusive film Love Accidentally will premiere on the platform on 15 July 2022, with a new original comedy series, Sprung, starting on 19 August.

Writing by Rik Henderson.