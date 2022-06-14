Amazon is finally ready to make drone deliveries

(Pocket-lint) - After years of talk, the commerce giant is ready to take flight later this year - but only in Lockeford, California, for now.

In a statement, Amazon talked about Lockeford's aviation history but we presume the real reasons for this location choice are primarily logistical.

It's no easy feat to deliver by drone, contending with tall buildings, the weather and natural formations. From a quick exploration on Google Street View, Lockeford appears to be a location with little in the way of elevation change and, since it's in California, it's safe to assume the weather is pretty accommodating, too.

Of course, one of the main concerns with any kind of drone delivery is safety; Amazon says it has created "a sophisticated and industry-leading sense-and-avoid system that will enable operations without visual observers and allow our drone to operate at greater distances while safely and reliably avoiding other aircraft, people, pets, and obstacles."

Amazon Prime customers in Lockeford will have the option to be onboarded, after which they will see Prime Air-eligible items on the usual marketplace.

Then, ordering an item works the same as normal and they will receive an estimated arrival time as well as a status tracker.

The drone will then fly the package to the customer's designated delivery location, hover at a safe height and release the package before flying away again.

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 14 June 2022

Amazon promises to share photo and video updates as the scheme rolls out, and we're excited to see it in action.

Writing by Luke Baker.