(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has introduced an Alexa feature that allows its assistant to alert Prime members about deals up to 24 hours in advance.

According to Amazon, Alexa will notify Prime members when eligible products in their wish list or shopping cart - or even items they've "saved for later" - are on sale. You will then be able to ask Alexa to order the items when the deal is live or send a reminder. It's unclear which products will be "eligible" - like whether they're items sold by Amazon or third parties.

Still, it's a neat feature for bargain hunters.

Only Amazon Prime customers who own Echo smart speakers (fourth generation or newer) are able to get deal recommendations from Alexa.

To turn on the feature, follow these steps:

Open the latest version of the Amazon Alexa app. Click More > Settings > Notifications. Tap on Amazon Shopping. Look for Shopping Recommendations. Enable Deal Recommendations.

When Alexa recommends a deal, your Amazon Echo ring will turn yellow or a pop-up notification will appear on your smart device. This only happens if an eligible product you’ve saved or added to your wish lists or shopping cart is about to go on sale. You can then ask Alexa to read your notifications for more information. You can also ask Alexa to order the discounted item or remind you when the deal becomes available.

To buy the deal, say, "Alexa, buy it for me". Alexa will use the default payment and delivery address in your Amazon account to make the purchase. Easy.

This feature is available now for Amazon Prime customers in the US across all newer generation Echo smart speakers

Check out Pocket-lint's Amazon tips and tricks guide for more shopping hacks. Amazon also has a blog post that deals how Alexa deal recommendations work.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.