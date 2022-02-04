Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Amazon Prime price hike coming very soon, here's how to avoid it

- New prices come into effect from 18 February 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is putting up the price of Amazon Prime very soon.

Announced during its latest earnings report, the price of Amazon Prime in the US is going up by approximately 17 per cent - from $119 to $139 if you pay yearly, or from $12.99 to $14.99 if you subscribe monthly.

This will come into effect from 18 February 2022 for new customers. Existing members will be charged the increased fees from 25 March 2022, on the date of their next renewal.

UK Amazon Prime members needn't worry for now, as we've had confirmation the price rise is US-only: "The price change only applies to the US," we were told by an Amazon spokesperson. "We keep this under constant review, but have nothing to announce at this time."

There is a way for US shoppers to avoid the price rise too, if they are new subscribers at least. All you need to do is take out a yearly subscription at the current price before 18 February. That way you'll get 12-months access before you'll have to pay more.

You also get 30-days free first to check out if you want to continue.

Amazon Prime offers more than just free same or next-day delivery on thousands of items. It also provides access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and other benefits.

You can find out more about it here.

