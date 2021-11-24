Amazon plans to absorb Comixology delayed

(Pocket-lint) - Plans to launch a new Comixology app and integrate the service more with Amazon have been pushed back to early 2022.

The new Comixology app will require users to log in using an Amazon account. At present, you can use either Amazon or a dedicated Comixology account but will need to merge them for future use.

In addition, the new app will include comics bought on Amazon's website or through the Kindle Store. And, the dedicated Comixology website will redirect to Amazon itself.

The Kindle app will also then be able to read Comixology bought comic books.

Comixology Unlimited subscribers in the US will still be able to read their books in the new app, but alongside any downloaded through Amazon Prime or Kindle Unlimited.

Those who have series subscriptions currently will need to migrate those too, using the 1-Click method on Amazon.

The new experience can be previewed on Amazon.com now, but the iOS and Android app won't be released until early next year (it was originally planned for this "fall").

The existing Comixology app will be discontinued after the new version has launched.

"Thanks for being a reader of and an advocate for this amazing art form. I'm truly grateful to work with such a passionate team of comic and manga lovers. I look forward to releasing our new app... and following up with great new features and improvements at a more rapid pace," said the co-founder of Comixology, David Steinberger in a letter to users.