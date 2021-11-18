(Pocket-lint) - Seattle-based Starbucks is using Amazon Go's "just walk out" cashierless technology in a new "pickup cafe" that it opened in New York City.

The store, located on 59th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues in midtown Manhattan, allows customers to buy coffee or a snack without having to interact with a barista or cashier. It's one of three pickup locations the coffeemaker plans to open this year. If you visit them, you'll find the Starbucks menu, including sandwiches and salads, as well as a "curated assortment" of food and beverages in the Amazon Go market section.

To get your coffee from the "Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go" in New York City, simply preorder your drink using the Starbucks mobile app, then choose the store at "59th between Park & Lex w/Amazon Go," and go to the store. By the time you get there, it should be sitting for you on the counter.

Drink orders that are in progress will be shown on a screen above the counter. A scanner at the store lets you enter payment information.

To enter the Amazon Go market area and the store's seating area, use the in-store code displayed in your Amazon app, and then insert your credit card. Or, if you’re already registered with the Amazon One program that launched in Amazon Go stores in Seattle last year, just scan the palm of your hand.

When you take items off of shelves, they’ll be added to your virtual shopping cart. When you’re done shopping, you can leave the store or sit in the seating area. Your card will be charged once you exit the store. There are Starbucks employees at the store to help you for whatever reason, if needed.

The new store will be open daily at 6am ET and will stay open until 10pm ET on weekdays and 9pm ET on weekends.

