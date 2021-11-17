(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced that it will not accept Visa credit cards for payments on its UK online store from 19 January 2022.

Customers will have to register a Mastercard, Amex or Eurocard credit card instead. Alternatively, it will continue to accept Visa debit cards.

This, Amazon claims, is due to the "high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions".

Amazon Prime members are also reminded to change their default payment method, as are other subscribers to Amazon services.

"We know this may be inconvenient, and we’re here to help you through this transition so you can continue enjoying Amazon’s low prices and wide selection," it said in an email to affected customers.

This only seems to be the case in the UK, with only Amazon.co.uk affected.

A Visa spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company will continue to communicate with Amazon to avoid the ban: "We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins,” they said.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution."

You can continue to use a Visa credit card throughout the holiday season and Black Friday sales period.