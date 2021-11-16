How to get Alexa to play something for you on Netflix

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a little while since Netflix introduced its "Play Something" button, a shortcut that takes things out of your hands by queueing up a show or movie based on what its recommendation engine thinks you'll enjoy.

Now, to make that system just a little bit easier to use, Fire TV owners can use their voice controls to get it going super quickly.

Amazon has added a new shortcut for Alexa, which lets you get something going on Netflix really easily. Here's how it works.

Ensure that you're using a Fire TV with a voice remote (or Fire TV Omni model with hands-free voice control).

Using voice control, say "Alexa, play something on Netflix".

If you have a valid Netflix account on your device, it'll start playing content for you.

It's as easy as that! The only challenge here is making sure you actually have a Netflix account.

Of course, Netflix might well pick something that you're not actually all that into, in which case you'll be sucked into the void of scrolling through titles like the rest of us, but when the system works and picks a great choice, it can feel a little like magic.